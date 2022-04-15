Karol G dethrones Daddy Yankee and becomes the richest urban artist

The Colombian Karol G dethroned Daddy Yankee and became the richest artist of the urban genre with a fortune that exceeds 41 million dollars.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the website that reports on the financial activities of celebrities, the interpreter of “Tusa” has the largest wealth so far and a millionaire amount of dollars is added with the ‘Bichota Tour‘, In addition, he takes first place among the wealthiest reggaetoneros, and leaves Puerto Rican Daddy Yankee second, with a fortune of 40 million dollars.

He is followed by Don Omar (35 million dollars), J Balvin (25 million dollars) and Yandel (22 million dollars).

The artist released her debut studio album “Unstoppable” in 2017 on Universal Latin, which reached number 2 on the US Latin chart and number 192 on the Billboard 200 chart.

He has also had #1 hits on the Latin Airplay chart. from the USA with his singles “Mi Cama” (alone or with J Balvin with Nicky Jam), “Calypso (Remix)” (with Luis Fonsi) and “Creeme” (with Maluma).

His single “Dame Tu Cosita” (featuring Pitbull and El Chombo featuring Cutty Ranks) reached #1 on the US Latin chart. Karol G’s single “Secreto” (featuring Anuel AA) reached #1 in Spain.

Carol G won a Latin Grammy Award in 2018 as Best New Artist. She has also been nominated for Billboard Latin Music Awards for New Artist of the Year and Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female.