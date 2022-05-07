Karol G dethrones Selena Quintanilla and Michael Jackson on the Billboard chart | Showbiz 123

By: William Guzman P.

Definitely, Karol G is the great figure of urban music, in addition to continuing to reap resounding successes, now he breaks the record that only great singing stars have achieved in the world record industry.

The most recent feat of the extremely popular Colombian singer is the entry of two of her new songs into the top of Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs, something that only reached Selena Quintanilla in 1995.

The “Bichota” became the second woman in history who has managed to have two songs in the privileged top of the Billboard list with “Mamiii” and “Provenza”, which were located at positions 1 and 2, respectively.

It should be remembered that this achievement had only been obtained by Selena Quintanilla with the songs “Tú Solo Tú” and “I Could Fall in Love”, which reached the same positions in the count for the month of September 1995.

Karol G has managed to beat Michael Jackson on Billboard / Archive

However, the ‘Queen of Tex-Mex’ has not been the only legend that Karol G has “dethroned”, as we remember that in July 2021 the song ‘Tusa became the third most awarded song in the history of music worldwide, surpassing Michael Jackson himself.

“With 24 awards, ‘Tusa’ by Karol G and Nicki Minaj has surpassed ‘Thriller’, by Michael Jackson, as the third most awarded song in history,” said the entertainment portal ‘Pop Tingz’ in a publication.

In addition, it was in that same year that the Colombian became the cover of ‘Billboard’ and received the title of “The Next Latina Queen” (The next Latin queen). Added to this is the ‘Break the rules’ award at the “Woman in Music” gala, awarded by the organization to those artists who have defied expectations with their music. And Karol G has more than achieved it!