Karol G does not have Anuel AA’s Lamborghini or Bugatti, but he bought this…

Karol G’s past with Anuel AA is still on everyone’s lips, as are the cars where they traveled together during their romance, and although the singer does not have Bugatti or Lamborghini, she enjoys this acquisition of 400 thousand dollars that you should know to the fullest. Keep reading…

August 12, 2022 5:53 p.m.

Karol G is a trend for multiple reasons that range from the professional in the face of the success of each musical release, to the sentimental side in the face of her breakup with Anuel AA, panorama that continues in the memory of his fans who apparently insist on remembering said idyll.

However, The fondness of both singers for sports and luxury cars is no secret to anyone, each building their own millionaire garage in which they accumulate innumerable models that are the envy of half humanity, estimating the sum of all their acquisitions at more than a million dollars.

However, the king of trap has a considerably extensive fleet that surpasses the bichota, in addition to having vehicles such as Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport and Lamborghini Urusexpensive transport where he usually travels to travel like never before, which he doesn’t have his ex girlfriend.

Nevertheless, the Colombian star enjoys to the maximum the spectacular Ferrari 812 GTS that is around 400,000 dollars, a spectacular makinón with a 6.5-liter V12 engine, 789 horsepower accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in humbly 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 340 km/h.

It should be noted that said gift, made it a reality after 14 years of musical career for which “he got bored of the jeepeta and took out his makinón”just as he described in the caption of his photograph showing off the car with the hottest look in the repertoire.

Secondly, Being such an important purchase, he made it a distinctive detail by customizing it with a special touch of blue, a color that he wore in his hair and which became fashionable.as many stars of the show chose to dye the same tone creating an indisputable trend.