Karol G dresses as Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman at the 2022 Billboard Women Music Awards

Carol G Conquer your fans with a look inspired by the unforgettable red dress of Julia Roberts on Pretty Woman.

Not content to reveal his future appearance on a Netflix show, Carol G has decided to impose fashion with a beautiful red dress.

The Colombian singer attended the awards Billboard Women in Music this year with a look inspired by that striking red dress worn by Vivian, the character played by Julia Roberts on the tape Pretty Woman from 1990.

Carol G confirmed that his inspiration through a series of Instagram stories where he posted a photograph of the legendary actress in one of the scenes of the Gary Marshall movie.

The way in which the reggaeton artist managed to update this outfit was thanks to her hair, which she wears in a beautiful turquoise blue, which makes the dress less rigid. This cut could have been very mature for someone like Carolbut her makeup and hair, as already mentioned, helped her maintain her style while paying homage to a classic scene from romantic comedies.

The event was intended to celebrate women who have contributed to the music industry from singers to executives.

Of course Carol, who is going through a very good streak in his career had to be. There she received recognition for the woman who breaks the rules (“rule breaker”)In addition, he intervened “Boat“.

This performance was described as “moving” by Billboard.

In the following photo gallery we leave you some details of the beautiful outfit of Carol G.

