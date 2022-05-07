Entertainment

Karol G equals the record that Selena Quintanilla had

Since he began his artistic career, Carol G has declared to be a fervent admirer of the deceased singer Selena Quintanilla.

In 2018, the interpreter of ‘Tusa’ showed her admiration for the Queen of Tex-Mex by tattooing his face on his arm and on several occasions he has performed some of his successful songs.

The most recent was during his presentation at the coachella-festival a few weeks ago, where she sang ‘Como la flor’ and ‘Si una vez’, in front of thousands of people who accompanied her with great emotion.

Now it looks like The Colombian singer has another thing in common with Selena. Thanks to the recent releases of the singles ‘Mamiii’, a collaboration with Becky G, and ‘Provenza’, Karol G occupies the first two positions on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, a record not achieved by a female artist since 1995.

The last singer to achieve the achievement was Selena Quintanilla, who simultaneously held the first two positions on the chart with her hits ‘Tú solo tú’ and ‘I Could Fall in Love’.

With the debut of ‘Provenza’ at No. 2 and ‘Mamiii’ at No. 1 this week, Karol G becomes the second woman to occupy No. 1 and 2 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs list,” the specialized magazine shared on its official Instagram account.

The Colombian celebrated this new success in her career in a big way, so she shared the screenshots of the charts and the publication of the magazine on her social networks.

