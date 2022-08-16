Karol G excited with celebrities like Selena Gómez and the members of BTS enjoying their song ‘Provenza’

Karol G, Colombian urban singer. Photo: Instagram @karolg

Among the musical releases that Carol G has carried out in the eight months that have gone by in 2022, there is one that has been quite successful: ‘Provence‘. The urban singer premiered the song together with her video clip on April 21. A reflection of the excellent reception that the song has had is that in these months since its premiere, the music video has 359 million views on YouTube.

Like any song from reggaeton paisa, ‘Provenza’ has a catchy rhythm that makes everyone want to dance to it and chant that: “Baby, what else?”, the phrase with which the song begins. In fact, during these first days of August, Carolina Giraldo Navarro -the singer’s first name- realized how excited she was because world stars such as Selena Gomez (American singer and actress)for example, have danced their theme.

In this way, from her Instagram Stories, Karol G published several clips of different figures from the music industry dancing, listening to or singing ‘Provenza’. This is how she began by showing the aforementioned former Disney Channel star: “Selena Gómez dancing it”, the Colombian reggaeton artist wrote about the image.

For its part, the South Korean group -Kard- made a cover in Spanish of the current success of Karol G. In turn, The Colombian singer showed “BTS’s Taehyung listening to her!” And he did not miss a video in which the song is heard playing around the Eiffel Tower (Paris, France).

“And Karol G sang it at Tomorrowland with Tiësto!… what a chimb *!”, the urban singer wrote in another InstaStorie, who also published a fragment of his presentation at the electronic music festival, held this year in Belgium.

At this point it is worth remembering that La Bichota -as Karol G is also known- appeared at the aforementioned musical event on account of an invitation made by DJ Tiësto; The two have a song together called ‘Don’t Be Shy’, which was released in August 2021.

Until now, the paisa had not referred to her presentation at Tomorrowland, a festival that took place from July 15 to 31 of the same month. For his part, DJ Tiësto had commented on it on his Instagram profile: “History! Thanks to my good friend Karol G for the historic surprise performance.”

In July of this year, the interpreter of ‘El barco’ told her fans that she had made the decision to change her image, she went from blue hair to red.

Now, if before I had had blue hair that reminded me of ‘Bulma’ (Dragon Ball), now it has a red that immediately makes one think of ‘Princess Ariel’, the main character in the feature film ‘The Little Mermaid’. Even apparently the Colombian artist had her inspiration in this Disney princess to dye her hair, since she put it as a profile picture on her Instagram.

And, as for the opinions of his public about his new image, good comments have been seen about it everywhere, in fact, for these first days of August the reggaeton artist realized how grateful she felt before a drawing they made of her and her dog OttoIn addition, in said image they captured the paisa precisely as ‘The Little Mermaid’.

