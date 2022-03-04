Karol G falls in love with everyone in red, the new Pretty Woman? | Instagram

The new Pretty Woman? Karol G has caught the attention of social networks by sharing a photograph in which she makes it more than clear that she could be the modern Pretty Woman, indisputably leaving the beautiful and talented actress Julia Roberts in the past.

After the announcement that the beautiful Carol G She would enter the world of acting at the hands of Netflix in a series. The photograph shared in her Instagram stories most excites Internet users imagining that she would be the perfect version of the modern Pretty Woman, a film starring Julia Roberts and that achieved enormous international success. .

Carolina Giraldo Navarro shared a photograph of the character of Roberts with an alleging red dress, white gloves and her hair collected, immediately afterwards, you can see a photograph of the singer with a very similar dress with a prominent neckline that shows off her charms to the fullest and also a pair of fancy gloves; of course, complemented by her already characteristic blue hair.

The beautiful Karol G has her followers very excited with her foray into acting, where they hope that she will undoubtedly do an excellent role for being a very talented and beautiful woman.

The singer of the urban genre is in one of the best moments of her artistic career, she has the recognition and success of a large public and her new melodies turn out to be placed in the first places immediately.

Karol G makes everyone fall in love with red, the new Pretty Woman? Photo: Instagram.



Despite her talent and music, in recent months what has given this artist the most to talk about is her sentimental situation, because after forming one of the most famous couples alongside Anuel AA for more than two years, they revealed the end of their courtship.

In a very short time, the reggaeton player showed off his love and relationship with the singer Yailin, the most viral, and a little later, the singer showed off an elegant ring on her finger, now, it is said that they are already formally husband and wife.

A state of Yailin in which he assured that Anuel was the father of his daughter was also greatly surprised, opening the question of whether the new couple is expecting a baby and above all, raising more rumors that they were together since before the term of Emmanuel’s relationship with Carolina.

Nonetheless, Carol G He has shown to have been on good terms with Anuel AA, and they were even seen smiling on stage on one occasion when he surprised him by going up to his presentation.