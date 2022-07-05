Karol G: from a luxurious car worth 400 thousand dollars, to this…

Karol G continues to gain popularity for his songs, unique style and especially his cars, whose preference ranges from sports cars to off-roaders that have great speed as his Ferrari turns out, but another incredible model surprised all his fans… get ready to see the spectacular machine!

Carol G It is a trend for multiple reasons that range from the professional in the face of the success of each musical release, to the sentimental side in the face of its break with Anuel AA and the alleged romance that linked her with the Colombian soccer player James Rodrigueznews that was later denied.

Last year, he surprised himself by giving himself a luxurious Ferrari 812 GTS that is around 400,000 dollars, spectacular makinón with a 6.5-liter V12 engine, 789 horsepower, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in humble 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 340 km/h.

It should be noted that said gift, made it a reality after 14 years of musical career for which “he got bored of the jeepeta and took out his makinón”, as he described it in the caption of his photograph showing off the car with the hottest look of the repertoire.

On the other hand, the beautiful Bichota once again paralyzed social networks and her fans posing on an incredible Mercedes-Benz G-Classoff-roader with unparalleled capabilities, markedly improved on-road performance and unique design.

Made of steel with a thickness of up to 3.4 mm, the vehicle is suitable for rough off-road use and impresses with the newly developed independent wheel suspension at the front, precise direct steering system and an optional suspension. with adaptive adjustable damping.

This icon generates 422 hp with a powerful and advanced twin-turbocharged V8 that can propel the imposing Mercedes Benz from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds, in addition to a 9-speed transmission that amazes with its sporty characteristics.

