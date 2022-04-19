Karol G: Gasoline, the tribute he paid to Daddy Yankee at Coachella 2022 | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

The presentation of Carol G in Coachella 2022 It was one of the most anticipated, mainly by the Latin public and it did not disappoint at all. In addition to interpreting her best-known hits, ‘La bichota’ also took time to pay tribute to a series of singers who influenced her career, including daddy yankee.

MORE INFORMATION: The true meaning of “Sejodioto” by Karol G

The Colombian womenwho generated much applause throughout his stay on stage, took a few minutes to sing songs by various Latin artists that marked an era and, as expected, the theme “Gasoline” from daddy yankee was present, causing one of the biggest ovations of the night.

As we will remember, the Puerto Rican has decided to abandon his career as a singer this year, offering a tour that will remain in the memory of his fans, so a tribute in Coachella It was not too much, considering that song marked a before and after in the urban genre.

MORE INFORMATION: Ricky Martin’s reaction when he met Karol G

Daddy Yankee announced his retirement from the stage for this 2022, so he will offer one last tour (Photo: AFP)

THE TRIBUTES OF KAROL G IN COACHELLA

Karol G gave a series of tributes to many artists and started by performing “Como la flor”, an iconic song by the late Selena Quintanilla, to later go on with a song by Ricky Martín and thus reach “La macarena”.

He was also encouraged to bring Celia Cruz to the present with “Life is a carnival.” Entering a more current era, songs by Shakira, Luis Fonsi and J Balvin were also heard.

The cherry on the cake was the song “Tusa”, which launched her to stardom, especially in the US market, where she has achieved great success in recent years.

MORE INFORMATION: The strongest hint that Karol G has sent Anuel AA

THE TRIBUTE TO DADDY YANKEE

During all the songs he performed, a very special space had “Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee. It was with that song that the viewers were most excited, giving their recognition to the Puerto Rican, who is considered the father of the urban genre in all of Latin America.

The presentation, as expected, generated many good reactions on social networks, where many positive comments were written for the Colombian, who is aware that her success was also cemented by other artists who were successful in the past and who continue to be valid until today. the present.