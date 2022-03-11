Karol G has been dating this man for 5 months, why not make the relationship official?

Colombian singer Carol G The 31-year-old is immersed in a tour of Latin America in which she sells out all the locations. In addition, in recent times she was the cover girl of international magazines such as Vogue and Billboard in which she left a message of acceptance and improvement for women.

Karol G. Source: Terra archive

meanwhile her ex boyfriend Anuel AA He has just given an exclusive interview for People en Español magazine in which he officially introduces his new girlfriend Yailin, 10 years older than him and with whom he is already living in Miami in addition to having wedding plans and children.

Related news

On more than one occasion it was said that Karol G was in a relationship with Feid, singer and producer who is known in the art world as Ferxxo. But she has not commented on it and she is also very careful about her publications on social networks where she is not shown with any man.

Carol and Feid. Source: instagram @feid

Now a person from the environment of Carol G He assured that it has been five months since he has been in a relationship with Ferxoo but that he still does not feel entirely safe to blame him before the press and before his fans. “She is in love or at least very excited” they said from her inner circle.

“They have been dating for about five months and have already done collaborations together and have even been singing on stage in Medellin,” added this source. If we check the Instagram of Carol G where he accumulates 49 million followers we can see a video of both singing the song ‘Frikki’.