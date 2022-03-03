Karol G imitated Julia Roberts and took all eyes

James 3 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 65 Views

This year, Karol G was one of the many women invited to Billboard Women in Music 2022, the event that recognizes Latin women in music. It was held at the Youtube Theater in Inglewood, California in order to recognize women’s work within this industry historically led by men.

The Billboard Women in Music They seek to recognize the great work of women in music. On this occasion, the awards ceremony was conducted by Ciara and artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Gabby Barrett, HER, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Carol GBonnie Raid, Saweetie and Summer Walker.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Detective story, a serial killer and a great Robert Pattinson: the axes that support the new Batman

The idea that Batman is the world’s greatest detective is at the genesis of the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved