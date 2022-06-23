Karol G in Anuel AA’s Lamborghini shakes the nets

The rumors of the idyll between Karol G and James Rodríguez ceased to be, returning the memory of Anuel AA to the stage, revealing the moment in which Bichota posed in the Puerto Rican’s most special vehicle. We show you…

Carol G It is a trend for multiple reasons that range from the professional to the success of each musical release, to the sentimental side. in the face of his breakup with Anuel AA and the alleged romance that ran over the Colombian soccer player James Rodríguez, news that was later denied.

Obviously, Bichota’s sentimental past is still more than present in the memory of her fans, especially the intense relationship with the king of trap who for more than three years remained on the table of public opinion and on everyone’s lips.

It is no surprise to anyone that the interpreter of “Secret” owns innumerable cars between sports, luxury, off-road and more, where The Colombian singer was able to enjoy and share a variety of rides to different parts of the world, getting to know the best behind the wheel.

However, the Puerto Rican has a preferred vehicle appearing in different photos with his ex-partner, being the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ valued at 500 thousand dollars, red in color with small black details and is considered one of the fastest supercars of its kind. It has a 6.5-liter V12 engine and 759 horsepower, it exceeds 350 km/h and goes from 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds.

Now, Karol G did not miss an opportunity to pose on top of it in the most tempting style that surely made the king of trap fall in love when they were dating, and according to his fans, he will probably continue to attract his attention, because until now the bichota continues to keep his memory on instagram what inevitably shakes the nets.

+ Look at the image of Karol G above Anuel AA’s Lamborghini: