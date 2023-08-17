Karol G Is Called “Guisa Con Plata” And This Was His Unforgettable Reaction

Karol ji is one of the most famous urban singers in the world. Currently, Paisa is experiencing one of the best moments of her career. Also, as he is on a successful tour of the United States, his new album ‘Manana Sera Bonito (Bichota Season)’ has made itself one of the most listened to albums on music platforms.

This second part of her album ‘Manana Serra Bonito’ has surprised her followers, as it has new rhythms like the song ‘Mi X Tenia Razón’, a Tex-Mex tribute to the great Selena Quintanilla. Likewise, he has done several collaborations with various artists such as Kali Uchis, Featherweight, and Young Miko.

The interpreters of ‘Amargura’ are usually very close to their followers, for this reason, recently He posed for a series of questions and answers on his Instagram account, which has over 65 million followers.

This opportunity was taken advantage of by many of his fans, who asked him about his professional and personal life.

One of the questions Carolina answered was about the last tweet on her Twitter timeline. For this reason, paisa uploaded a screenshot of this social network and there you can see a bad comment that was made by an internet user.

User wrote these words, “Karol ji is a reflection of a woman adorned in silver”.

The artist didn’t stay quiet and showed that she is authentic and it doesn’t matter what people tell her.

Karol’s response was, “Being Stew or Caffrey or whatever they call it, that’s another level of AsterixSSBB”.

In the following story, she published a picture of herself when she was recording the video for the song ‘Ta Ok (Remix)’ with Maluma. In this picture, she is seen wearing a yellow and green bikini and unbuttoned jeans. In addition, he had two streaks of green in his hair. “Your favorite way”, was the message accompanying the photo.

Karol’s stories have been published by various gossip accounts and many internet users have shown their support for the singer.

“If that’s a style, then I want to be that style”, “First of all, Karol is an urban artist and everyone dresses the same way, in order of ideas, they’re all styles. They don’t want an artist like that That style of dressing like Adele. Makes no sense”; Internet users wrote, “Bichota always leaves all his haters dry, and cheese.”

Karol G: It’s been a successful career for ‘La Bichota’



Daniela Lararte Assad

digital scope writing

Time

