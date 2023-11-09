Karol G is captured on Mexican beaches with everything and her flaws and spreads madness on the network

Karol G was captured on Mexican beaches with everything she has and her flaws, La Bichotta did not want to hide her imperfections and made the general point that anyone can have cellulite, without feeling ashamed.

The photos were shared in the Colombian media and his countrymen did not hesitate to express their opinion: “I see his whole legs, his whole arms, he has all his senses, as well as health and life!” Wow”, “But then again in pictures because they put so much photoshop on her”, “She is a human being, not an idol and that is how I see a beautiful woman” and “We all are suffering” I love that we can show ourselves as we are without any complexes or filters“, some were.

Let’s remember that Karol G has shown herself to be the same throughout her musical career, she is a very important icon for the Latin community and knows how to deal with all kinds of comments related to beauty stereotypes and even Is. asked not to touch it again When he makes magazine covers.







Karol G’s new bikini that empowered her



in the last few days, Karol ji reappeared with a new bikini on her official Instagram accountWhich also led her to dance an erotic merengue and is causing a sensation on social networks.

La Bichotta ran away to the beach with a group of friends and collaborators from her Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful tour, with whom she had a great time on a yacht, as she shared on her profile.

What caught the most attention was the video of the reggaeton singer dancing her perfect merengue steps with a colorful, unicorn-style bikini that perfectly outlined her silhouette.





Karol G shows off her new and sexy bikini with sensual choreography

The interpreter of ‘Tusa’, ‘Provenza’ and ‘Mientras quero del Cora’, among other hits, claimed stomach of steel Since then he has turned his life towards disciplined exercise and healthy eating.

Karol G and her new amazing bikini Instagram

Karol ji wants to become a mother



Artificial Intelligence has played an important role among network users who want to know how a person will look like and now it was the turn of Karol G, about whom he leaked pregnant photo,

The image thrilled her millions of followers on Instagram, as the famous “bichota” has announced that she would like to become a mother and that when she achieves that dream, she will temporarily step away from the platform.

“Aside from music, I have a lot of plans that I am working on right now. And I want to have a family and you know I want to be a mother and I think that time is getting closer.So I don’t know, maybe in the future I will take more time for myself, like taking breaks and other businesses that you will know about later,” he announced at the ‘Despierta América’ event last August.







