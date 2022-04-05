Karol G made almost everything transparent from the Canary Islands while working on her new project

After sending a good number of Crocs as a gift to a foundation in Colombia who is in charge of caring for children with cancer, a photo of Karol G wearing a suit with which almost everything was transparent from the Canary Islands. Where you are working on your new project.

It is not known for sure what it is about, but it can be presumed that it would be the video clip of the new song that is shortly to be released: “A trip“. She has already released several phrases on social networks as she usually does in each of her premieres. However, the image that was leaked caused havoc among her fans. Karol G wears a transparent dress with which you could see a tremendous bikini and her unmistakable blue hair on top. Behind the sea Lanzarote in the Canary Islands. From his position, you can see the level of artistry that Karol G is only with the production entourage that he had around. Because of him, his sister Jessica Giraldo he was on the right hand like always.

If everyone has been on the edge of the seat for a few days waiting for “A trip“Just imagine the anxiety that this has generated among the followers and fans of Carol G. Just a few days ago she had to clarify in public that she did not know that the theme that he was about to release (“One Night in Medellin Remix” in collaboration with two other musicians) had earlier versions. Immediately, his team withdrew its promotion from social networks, as well as the credit of the song’s singer.

However, that was a collaboration and everyone is waiting for a song just from the bichota. Although it seems that this time it will not happen because “A Trip” also comes in collaboration. Karol G’s last success was with Becky G, “MOM III”which has almost 130 million views on Youtube.

Precisely, Becky G triumphed a few days ago at the 2002 Oscars by singing along with Luis Fonsi and Nicki Minaj the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the Disney movie, “Charm”. Later, he caused an impact at the Elton John foundation party by arriving in a dress with metal chains that made his entire body transparent. Karol G’s friend has already been almost officially summoned to sing the hit “MAMIII” live at some of the concerts of the Bichota Tour Latin America.

A few days ago, Karol G sang “MAMIII” for the first time in her native Colombia and posted on her Instagram account addressed to her friend: “Last night I sang Mamiii live for the first time and guess what!???? WHAT A CHIMBAAAAAAA… Me as a singer and as a Fan at the same time Haha @iambeckyg MAMIII, WHEN WE SING IT TOGETHER WHATEVER IT WILL FALL AWAY”.

