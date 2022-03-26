Karol G: make no mistake, this is Bichota’s twin, which is all the rage on the internet

Is it perhaps Carol G has a hidden twin and kept it a secret all this time? Why didn’t anyone know this until now!? Well, perhaps this is because she is not exactly her twin, although the resemblance of a young woman who appears on social networks as the double of the Colombian singer has caused a sensation.

And it is that, with one hand on the heart, if you come across one of his photos or videos that he publishes on his TikTok profile (@yomellamokarolg) and on his Instagram (@karolgyomellamo1), you are confused to the point of unable to differentiate which is the Carol G original and what is the double!

Sisters separated at birth?

It is worth clarifying that there is no link between the fanatic who looks like her and the authentic Bichota. However, just by looking at her videos, it’s really amazing how the young fan of Carol G imitates her. Not only in her hair color, but also in her gestures, the way she sings, and even in the expressions on her face.

Karol G: make no mistake, this is Bichota’s twin, which is all the rage on the web. Source: Instagram @karolgyomellamo1

On TikTok, twice as many Carol G exceeds 120,000 followers and 750,000 likes. This is the most active social network of the imitator, who constantly uploads videos with songs from the ex of Anuel AA and where she is seen engaging with a lot of attention and concentration in her role. Meanwhile, on Instagram the young woman does not have much activity, nor does she have a large volume of followers. Of course, on both platforms she calls herself “La Bichota” and she gets into her character.

This uncanny resemblance to the Carol G authentic does not go unnoticed among the fans. On the one hand, there are those who – surprised and fascinated – are full of compliments towards her and highlight her surprising resemblance. And of course, there is no shortage of those who criticize her for wanting to “steal her personality” from her and have no merit of her own.

Beyond the praise and criticism, the true Carol G He has not yet referred to his double nor to the exactness with which he imitates his movements, expressions and even movements.