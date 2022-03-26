Karol G: make no mistake, this is Bichota’s twin, which is all the rage on the internet

Is it perhaps Carol G has a hidden twin and kept it a secret all this time? Why didn’t anyone know this until now!? Well, perhaps this is because she is not exactly her twin, although the resemblance of a young woman who appears on social networks as the double of the Colombian singer has caused a sensation.

And it is that, with one hand on the heart, if you come across one of his photos or videos that he publishes on his TikTok profile (@yomellamokarolg) and on his Instagram (@karolgyomellamo1), you are confused to the point of unable to differentiate which is the Carol G original and what is the double!

