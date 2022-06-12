Entertainment

Karol G moves the best of Medellín for social networks

“They can’t with their pum pum”, that has been made more than clear by the always beautiful singer Karol G who decided to move the best of Medellin to cheer up and fully accelerate social networks.

The beauty Carol G He decided to take his best steps for his followers and was very happy, recording himself dancing to a more than moving song and it is evident that this beautiful woman loves it.

La Nena de Medellín decided to show off a more than flirty top printed with ribbons that showed a little more skin on her sides and accentuated her small waist for the camera.

Karol G complemented her outfit with light, high-waisted jeans that fit her big “pum pum” perfectly, in addition to some rings, earrings, natural makeup and her abundant blue hair completely relaxed.

The interpreter of La Tusa played with the heart rate of Internet users as she approached and moved away from the camera to the rhythm of the music, exciting everyone with her beautiful and enormous beauty.

The video in question Carol G It is circulating on social networks thanks to some of his followers, who took it up again so that more people can admire it.

Carolina has become one of the greatest female representatives of the urban genre and without a doubt, one of the most beautiful and popular, a place that has been earned with perseverance, work and talent.

Currently, the Nena de Medellín has been widely compared to the reggaeton singer Yailin, the most viral, this after Anuel AA will end his relationship with Carolina to soon announce his relationship and then commitment, with Yailin.

Apparently the public does not forget and social networks have shared quite negative messages towards Anuel AA’s new partner, even assuring that he seeks to attract attention by imitating Karol G’s looks and others.

