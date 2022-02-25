Karol G “opens” for famous magazine, “more than beautiful” | Instagram

Karol G opens! The beautiful singer of the urban genre surprised her followers by becoming the cover of a famous entertainment and fashion magazine, above all, one of the most liked photographs of the interpreter was the one in which she decided to open his jacket and blouse to let users see more.

Carolina Giraldo Navarro shared on her social networks the cover and photo shoot in which she participated for Vogue Mexico, where she really looks very beautiful and quite natural, a stamp that has characterized her throughout her musical career.

Carol G She appeared on the cover with an elegant red dress and only a glove on one of her hands, while her face looked completely natural and her hair was completely tied up in a ponytail.

Undoubtedly the favorite photograph of Karol G fans is the one in which the artist can be seen even with her hair completely up, her natural face, elegant open black slippers, a modern trench coat in the same tone and an elegant white shirt.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTY OF KAROL G HERE

Karol G “opens up” for a famous magazine, “more than beautiful”. Photo: Instagram.



The detail that drove Internet users crazy was that the reggaeton singer left her trench coat and shirt open so that they could appreciate what is under them, selecting for the occasion a more than flirtatious black two-piece set.

Feathers and voluminous dresses were also key in the photo shoot of Anuel AA’s ex, where neutral colors stood out, mainly white and black. Many have pointed to the singer as one of the female representatives who encourage no makeup and natural beauty.

Recently, Carol G She overturned social networks and put them at her feet by sharing a photo shoot for which she decided not to choose any clothing and that her curves and beautiful skin were the protagonists.

The reason for the photographs that the famous took was her birthday, entering her favorite place, the sea and as natural as possible with only a flower in her hair and shaking her followers.

The music star took the opportunity to thank for life, to thank that dreams come true and so many blessings that she has in her life. Carolina also pointed out that she had to hide the most special, the most important, emphasizing that with her posture she tried to hide only what was necessary so that the images could be published on her official Instagram account.