Karol G perrea with her mother and the fans go crazy: “They look like sisters”

Carol G It is not just her but a family project. For many years, her father has been in charge of forging her career. Next to him are her sisters and of course, the queen of the house: Bichota’s mom. Mrs Marta Navarro perreó with her daughter Karol G and the singer’s fans went crazy and told them that they even looked like sisters.

Certainly, Carol G and her beautiful sisters Jessica and Veronica have someone to date. Her mother is as beautiful as the Colombian and not even in your dreams can you imagine that this lady has three daughters already grown up. With some white outfit, Karol G took her mother by the hands and made her grab her by the waist, twerking all the way down. Everything seems to indicate that the good rhythm of the former Anuel AA he also got it from his mom.

Karol G’s momtogether dad G as their father, Guillermo Giraldo, is known, they have managed to raise three extremely hard-working women. this family of Medellin, Colombia is the one behind everything we see on social networks about the bichota. Her sister, Jessica, is a lawyer, but she is currently the producer of the great company that is Karol G. Her father is the creator and architect of her being one of the most important Latin women in the industry today. of entertainment.

Despite the bichota is a celebrity whose life has changed, for the better. It is not a secret that part of her private life has been difficult to hide. But, despite this, if there is something that has remained both in Karol G and in her family, it is humility. That the massive love towards the singer and towards her family grows as well as her success. Here we leave you one of the first videos that internationalized Carol G“My bed“.

Keep reading:

With cheeky dental floss, Karol G sang to her native Colombia again

Karol G shows top and bottom with a short dress on Instagram

Karol G plays with her tongue and shows off her new jewelry in her teeth from Los Angeles