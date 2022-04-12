Karol G raises and stirs up her followers like a doll | Instagram

Splendid! This is how the beautiful singer of the urban genre Karol G looked from the sea and as if she were a beautiful doll. Anuel AA’s ex decided that it was my time to delight the fans and she did it that way.

Carol G she looked like a true Barbie girl making pink the predominant color in her clothing and looking really beautiful at all times just like the most famous doll of all time.

The influencer chose for the occasion that her hair be completely collected in a pink cap with a white embroidered letter and complementing it with what appears to be a blouse of the same color but with many others as it has images of unicorns and others.

The international music star took the side of her garment to raise it a little and show more than her legs to the camera lens and of course, to all her followers on social networks.

The beautiful Karol G wore a most natural face and her shapely legs, as well as a flirty colored necklace. The famous woman was enjoying a delicious day of Sun, sand and sea in the middle of the water on an elegant yacht.

The photograph in question was shared by the star on her official Instagram account on May 13, 2020, obtaining more than 3.5 million reactions on the famous social network and many comments praising her beauty.

Many agree that Carol G She is one of the simplest women in the world of music. This woman has been clear at all times in thanking for the success and dreams that she is fulfilling and she makes it known in her publications.

In one of her posts about an award ceremony in which she looked really beautiful in a flowing dress, she pointed out that a while ago she watched television admiring her favorite artists and wishing she was the one who would be on the carpet and finally, her dream came true. made it come true; so she invited everyone not to give up and work for what they really want.

In another publication, the star confessed that she could not go out to sing in her first solo arena, because the emotion filled her and she could not stop crying. Definitely a clear example that dreams do come true.