Karol G raises the temperature with video in bed and without clothes | entertainment

the country Carol G He knows very well how to excite his fans through the social networks.

The singer is very active in them and always tends to share raunchy content, besides some photos and videos of his work as an artist that carries the name of Colombia very high at the international level.

Recently, Karol G shared on her personal Instagram accountin which more than 53 million people follow her, a video that left little to the imagination.

There you can see that the interpreter of ‘Bichota’ is in a bedapparently at night, since it is without a drop of makeup and also has no clothes, getting ready to sleep.

She is recorded in the foreground, somewhat covered with white sheets, but revealing a lot of skin, while making sexy looks in front of the camera.

The footage was rescued by the account of Instagram called Chismefrescodefamous and thousands of Internet users have enjoyed the video of the paisa.

Let us remember that the artist has been on the main news portals in recent days because her reaction when his colleague from Barranquilla Shakira said no to a musical collaboration.

“The song is called Punto G, I say ‘He walks with Shakira, JLO and Karol G’, so I said I’m going to call Shakira and if the opportunity arises then we call JLO and do the song,” he said at the time the country

“So I wasn’t scared to knock on the door, just like one day I knocked on Nicki Minaj and she said yes, I sent her a DM and she said yes, just like that… What was the worst that could happen to me? , that she told me no, and that happened. I’m not saying it was her, I’ve never said I sent it to Shakira and she doesn’t want to sing with me, no, to her team, to her label, to the closest thing we could get We sent the song and it didn’t happen”.