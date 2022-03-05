gett Karol G receives recognition

Colombian singer Karol G was honored with the “Rule Breaker” award. The Women in Music gala, organized by Billboard magazine, was held with the aim of celebrating women in the music industry, an award that honored Karol G, the most listened to Latin artist in the United States in the last three years.

The singer received the “Rule Breaker” award that the organization grants to women who defy expectations with their music and that in previous years has been received by singers of the stature of Demi Lovato, reported the EFE Agency.





Play



Karol G – Billboard Women In Music 2022

“All the time, the world teaches us to see bad things in ourselves and in others. What would happen if we try only to see good things? I try every day, “said the Colombian singer.





Play



Karol G receives Billboard's 'Rule Breaker' award | todayDay | Telemundo Today's official video. As part of the Billboard women's gala, the Colombian singer received the award after performing the song "El barco" accompanied by a band made up of female talent.

The artist also took the opportunity to perform her song “El barco”; Her visit to the YouTube Theater at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, she dazzled with an elegant retro dress which was inspired by Julia Roberts and her participation in “Pretty Woman”. Karol opted for a red dress with bare shoulders that featured an opening in the thigh with a wide neckline that allowed her to show a little leg with a classic style that positioned her as the best dressed of the ceremony.

“Today I woke up not being able to believe it yet but there it is once again… the beauty of life and dreams THAT IF THEY COME TRUE and I still don’t fall for how and after so many years but it HAPPENS”, were some of the words of Karol G on her social networks.





Play



Karol G on Making Her ACTING Debut in Netflix's Griselda Karol G reflects on receiving the Rulebreaker Award in a new interview with 'Extra's' Katie Krause at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music event. She also talks about making her acting debut with Sofía Vergara in Netflix's 'Griselda.'

The Colombian was the only Hispanic honored at the gala, which also awarded the young Olivia Rodrigo as Woman of the Year and Bonnie Raitt with the title of Icon Award.





Play



Karol G on 'MAMII' With Becky G Success, Teases Music Video & More | Women in Music 2022 Billboard's Rule Breaker Karol G chatted with Chelsea Briggs on the red carpet of Women in Music 2022 all about the success of "MAMII" with Becky G, when fans will see the music video and what it takes to be a bichota.

Since the interpreter won the Latin Grammy for best new artist in 2018, success has accompanied Karol G, who has become a benchmark in Latin music around the world thanks to her lyrics, they have accompanied the empowerment as well as the sensuality of women .

“I saw this many times on TV, dreaming of one day being here. Thank you, Billboard, for giving me this and for giving me the opportunity to perform in front of all these incredible queens”, said Karol G.

Karol G is one of the most successful Colombian singers at the moment, as she has positioned herself as one of the main figures of the urban genre worldwide. For her part, the interpreter surprised her fans by revealing the dates of her next concert tour “Bichota Tour Reloaded”, with which she will visit several cities in Latin America.