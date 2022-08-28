Karol G rejected proposal for role in “Aquaman”

The “Bichota” was recruited by DC Comics to play a character in the hit movie.

Carolina Giraldo Navarro, better known in the urban genre as Karol G, announced her new era a few weeks ago. The artist from Colombia shared a video on her Instagram account showing her new look. Although this would be accompanied by her new musical production.

This was also how the “Bichota” conducted her first in-depth interview, and for this she fell into an intimate conversation with “Mollusk TV” a renowned Puerto Rican medium that interviews important artists of the urban genre.

In this context Karol G revealed an unprecedented fact of his career, he gave up on a film proposal that could have changed his life. The Colombian was recruited to play an important character in the movie “Aquaman”, played by Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa.

However, after thinking about it for a while, the urban singer decided to reject the proposal since this could keep her away from music for more than eight months. And such a situation is something that she would not accept, as music is her top priority.

“They offered me a role for the Aquaman movie, a super cool role, but the commitment was so great that I was scared to let go, I had to stop making music for eight months and first things first”revealed Karol G in said interview.

Has experience

Although it is important to note that this is not the first time that Carolina faces the cameras, since he has carried out other acting projects in his life.

As Terra revealed, Karol G participated in the Griselda series with her countrywoman, the renowned actress Sofia Vergara. Even before participating in the sequence of seasons of the American crime drama in which she played Carla, a woman who is forced to transport coerced drugs.

The truth is that these days the “Bichota” is celebrating the success of his new song, called “Gatúbela”.