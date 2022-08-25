Karol G rejected role in “Aquaman” with Jason Momoa due to controversial condition

Carol G continues to add successes to his career as a singer of reggaeton and his talent caught the attention of DC Comics, so he received a tempting offer to be part of the tape “Aquaman” alongside Jason Momoa, something he had to turn down due to a controversial condition that would prevent him from pursuing one of his big dreams.

The interpreter of “provence” has taken his music around the world with his successful tour and has shared the stage with singers like the star of RBD Anahí, although this would not have been possible if she had accepted the role as a villain in the film of DC Comics for which he had to put aside his projects in the industry for eight months.

In an interview with Jorge Pabón, the cColombian singer She said she was honored to have been considered for such an important project in the cinema; however, at that time her efforts were focused on growing her career in musica dream that has come true.

Karol G turned down a role in “Aquaman”. Photo: Instagram @karolg

“I was offered a role in the ‘Aquaman’ movie, a super chimba paper, but the commitment was so great that it scared me to let go, I had to stop making music for eight months and first thing’s first. My music is the most paramount right now, I had to turn down that role. I would love to be the bad guy in the movie,” she said.

Don’t rule out acting.

The “bug” was nominated in 15 categories at the Latin Billboard Awards, second only to bad bunny who triumphed in the seventh art for “Bullet Train” along with Hollywood stars such as Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sandra Bullock and Joey King.

Karol G did not rule out venturing into acting where she has also shown her talent, since she participated in the series “Griselda” with the Barranquilla actress Sofía Vergara in which she played the role of Carla, a young woman forced to transport drugs from Colombia to the United States. .

Through social networks, the singer announced that this Friday, August 26, she will premiere her single “Gatúbela” which is part of her fourth studio album and in which she collaborates with the Puerto Rican Maldy, who is a member of the Plan B duo.

