Karol G says goodbye to Anuel AA and finds love in another famous reggaeton player

Everything seems to indicate that Karol G has decided to give herself a new opportunity in love, just as her ex Anuel AA did with Yailin La Más Viral, or at least that’s what the journalist reported Tanya Charlie for the program “El Gordo y la Flaca”.

And it is that according to the communicator Karol G would be premiering romance with the Colombian singer and producer Feid, colloquially known as FERXXO, with whom he has already done some collaborations.

“They say that Karol is super in love or at least very excited. The lucky one is the Colombian producer and singer Feid, better known in the art scene as FERXXO. They have been dating for about five months and have already collaborated together and have even been singing on stage in Medellín”, he detailed.

Karol G and FREXXO have been dating for five months Photo: Instagram @feid

The rumors of romance between the celebrities began after her presentations in the Colombian capital, she used the images of her show in which she appears dancing with him suggestively to illustrate her video for the song “Frikki”.

And later, on his Twitter account he will post “I don’t take off your hoodie because it smells like you”a message that the reggaetonera’s closest friends assure was written for Feid.

Karol G and FREXXO dancing on stage

Photo: Capture YouTube

Who is FERXXO, Karol G’s new love?

FERXXO is a renowned music producer for artists such as J Balvin, Sebastián Yatra, Maluma and Nicky Jam.

He also sings, composes, plays the piano, the guitar, and for a few months He has focused on boosting his career as a singer.

FERXXO is recognized in the reggaeton industry

Photo: Instagram @feid

In 2020 he was nominated for the Latin Grammy Awards in the categories “Best Reggaeton Performance” and “Best Urban Music Album”.