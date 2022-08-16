More and more people are declaring themselves fans of Carol G and his music. With songs like Tusa, Makinon Y provence, the paisa has toured countries and continents in her Bichota Tour.

Days after sharing various details of his luxurious vacations in Greece, Dubai and Africa, Karol G said that several celebrities are fans of provencehis most recent success, which quickly positioned itself in the most important music charts around the world and less than a day after its release, it reached three million views.

Despite all her accomplishments and her fame, the 31-year-old singer doesn’t lose her sense of wonder. She recently got very excited when she found out that famous Disney star Selena Gomez danced to her song. The singer’s friends recorded her enjoying the song and uploaded the video.

Karol G shared with her 55 million followers the emotion she felt when she saw the great reception of her song provence, later of four months of premiere.

Video: Karol G shared how Selena Gómez and BTS enjoy their song ‘Provenza’

“Selena Gomez dancing it” Paisa wrote about the video to later share a similar one from Kim Tae-hyung, better known by his stage name V, a singer from the Korean group BTS. The young man is seen driving his car and the same song plays in the background.

Karol G’s fame is also very great in Korea, and proof of this is the video she published, where a group of women can be seen doing a cover of the song. “KPop Kard doing his version” wrote the singer, and ended with a panorama of the Eiffel Tower where you can also hear provence.