Karol G shook the net with an incredible photo shoot

Karol G is experiencing an excellent moment on a professional level. He recently launched his pair of sandals in collaboration with the Crocs brand. The products are red with decorative barbed wire and Jibbitz heart charms, while reading “love is not everything.”

Carol he made this release on the day he turned 31. Although many fans expected his former Anuel AA to greet him, it was not so. It is that the Puerto Rican rapper is in a relationship with the Dominican singer known as Yailín La Más Viral, with whom he announced that he is going to marry.





