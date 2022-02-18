Karol G shook the net with an incredible photo shoot

Karol G is experiencing an excellent moment on a professional level. He recently launched his pair of sandals in collaboration with the Crocs brand. The products are red with decorative barbed wire and Jibbitz heart charms, while reading “love is not everything.”

Carol he made this release on the day he turned 31. Although many fans expected his former Anuel AA to greet him, it was not so. It is that the Puerto Rican rapper is in a relationship with the Dominican singer known as Yailín La Más Viral, with whom he announced that he is going to marry.

Even recently Anuel He ‘liked’ a video of Bichota walking in his truck through West Hollywood but finally had to delete it. It is very likely that his current girlfriend did not like this situation at all.

A few hours ago, the interpreter of “El Makinón” published a natural photo session on her official Instagram account. “Photos of me in the sea, my favorite place, trying to hide a little the obvious, the natural, the perfect, celebrating life, the blessings and the magic of being able to fulfill dreams” she began writing the artist.

What’s more, Carol G thanked all of her fans for the warm greetings on her 31st birthday, “I had a very happy birthday, and all the amazing love you give me made it even more special. Thanks a lot. I love them so much !!!!” she wrote her along with many happy emojis.