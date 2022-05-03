Karol G shook the network with a tight body

Karol G’s moment could not be so perfect. The Colombian singer comes from performing at the Coachella Festival, launching her new single and announcing new dates on her tour. But, the fans of ‘La Bichota’ are waiting for the change of look that will be done where it will leave the blue color. Meanwhile, she revolutionized Instagram with a particular body.

The 31-year-old Colombian singer was present at one of the most important festivals in the United States, where she was one of the most acclaimed at Coachella. Besides, Carol G shared the stage with Becky G and both sang the song they released together called ‘Mamii’. But, they were not alone because in the first row were the mothers of the artists who also took all eyes.

Karol G turned on social networks. Source Instagram @karolg

His latest song called ‘Provenza’ has the characteristic that the video clip is starring only women. In a few hours, the theme has already become the most listened to on digital platforms. Carol G, also announced a tour of the United States called ‘$trip Love Tour’ and promises to be very hot since she will display all her beauty on stage trying to make the American public fall in love. The winner of six statuettes at the Latin American Music Awards, she will be presented with a particular change.

The former partner of Anuel AA, confirmed that after his tour, he will say goodbye to his characteristic blue hair color. She is known to be an exuberant woman and is drawn to her bold colors, so it is no surprise that her new hair color is exotic. This change, ‘the bichota‘ will do it when he’s finally done with his shows.

This is the body worn by Karol G. Source Instagram @karolg

In the meantime, Carol G sweeps Instagram with his publications showing off his trained figure thanks to his strict diet. In her last post, the Medellín native wore a spectacular white bodysuit. The publication exceeded 3 million likes and had thousands of comments that fell in love with her beauty.