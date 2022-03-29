Karol G showed her legs and rear in a tight bodysuit and fishnet stockings

Karol G visited Barranquilla, Colombia, and overflowed her sensuality from the stage. The Colombian singer lived a dream night after performing for the first time before the public “Mami”, the song he has with Becky G and in which they launched strong “hints” for Anuel, the ex-boyfriend of “La bichota”.

In one of the outfit changes she had during her presentation at the Romelio Martínez stadium, she wore a tight orange bodysuit that highlighted all her curves. Her legs and rear stood out with fishnet stockings and white boots that barely reached a little below her knees. The look was complemented by white glasses, accessories and her turquoise hair with natural waves.

Several of these sensual images wearing that daring outfit were shared by the interpreter in the stories of her Instagram account. While in the feed of her account on that popular social network, she shared the video of the moment in which she sang “Mami” and the thousands of people who were in the stadium accompanied her, shouting the lyrics of the song.

“Last night I sang ‘Mamiii’ live for the first time and guess what!???? WHAT A CHIMBAAAAAAA… Me as a singer and a fan at the same time haha. @iambeckyg MAMIII, WHEN WE SING IT TOGETHER, WHATEVER WILL FALL AWAY, ”she wrote next to the clip.

“Wow wow wow!!! 😍 Oooo I HAVE AN IDEA!!!”, Becky G replied in the comments.

Before appearing in Barranquilla, Karol G was seen in her Instagram stories with a glass in her hand and right from the runway of an airport: “I can’t believe that tomorrow the ‘Bichota tour Latin America’ continues, at the Barranquilla stadium: we’re going to have such a great time!” Said the Colombian amid the noise made by the plane behind her.

In addition to showing off her little glass, Karol G showed her long red-painted nails and all the emotion to sing again in Colombia.

