Karol G shows even her tonsils in a hot lace bralette

Leaving nothing to the imagination the bichota, Carol G, she showed even her tonsils in a hot lace bralette and hypnotized his more than 53.2 million followers on Instagram with his charms, through a fiery video. The 32-year-old Colombian singer looked gorgeous and with a statuesque figure, which did not go unnoticed by her viewers.

It was through a brief, but intense video in which Carol G posed on tiny garments interiors showing off their beauty and charm to the fullest after their successful tour of Latin America, which has sold out stadiums exceeding everyone’s expectations.

The famous performer the tusa ignited with a video in which she posed seductively with a revealing black lace bralettewhich made his charms overflow, and with which he conquered more than one by playing around with the camera.



Carol G He recorded the images in what appears to be his hotel room in Argentina, a country in which he offered a concert last weekend as part of his tour Bichota Tourand took the opportunity to show off his beautiful view from the balcony of the place, while he was in minor cloths.

In the images, the former reggaeton player Anuel AA She wore the tiny garment accompanied only by a necklace with a golden heart pendant, her hair collected in a casual bun with strands in front, and without a drop of makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

just a few days ago, Carolina Giraldo Navarrobetter known as Carol Gwas presented in Bogotá, Colombia, completely filling the stadium in an emotional and sensational event, in which thousands of souls sang their greatest hits, for which he published a video to remember him.

“After 2 SOLD OUT Nights in Bogotá I still repeat the videos how I want to turn back time and relive those times together. I leave with a wrinkled heart to continue touring the world, with the flag of my house ������������ in my soul and on my shoulders. I love you well… Thank you for losing your voice with me !!!”, she wrote.

Without a doubt, 2022, Carol G he started it all, and that’s how it has been in the first 5 months, because he even performed at one of the most important events, such as the Coachella Festival, where he had great success performing his greatest hits like the bichota, the tusa, Mommy, The Machineetc., as well as paying tribute to the most important Latin artists such as Ricky Martin, Shakira, Luis Fonsi, and the incomparable Selena, in a heart-stopping medley.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO OF KAROL G IN A LACE BRALETTE, CLICK HERE.

