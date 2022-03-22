Karol G shows her legs in a little dress and promises a new theme if the million comments arrive on Instagram

Colombian singer Karol G is burning with all the new news he brings. On the one hand, his foray into acting. The same one that has everyone on the edge of their seat. And on the other hand La Bichota has just said that if her new Instagram post reaches a million comments, she will launch her new theme. Same as we saw recently that he was preparing in the studio and that it would include Cris MJ and Ryan Castro. Of course and as expected, Karol G did it by seducing her fans through the camera of her cell phone and showing her legs in a short dress..

Few days ago, Carol G posted a video from a studio in The Angels. In addition to playing with her tongue and showing off his new jewelry, she made it clear that she was working on his new theme. Now that is almost a fact. The song is ready and she plans to release it only if her fans comment on the video where she shows her legs and dances sensually up close to the camera.

Just yesterday she showed up and down in a thick dress and from her home in The Angels. Where is in full recording of what will be the Netflix series “Griselda” with Sofía Vergara. In addition, where is his friend and reggaeton singer “Feid”, with whom he has been related lately. But, none has confirmed or denied anything about it. What is true is that some time ago they recorded a video together and from there a great friendship arose.

On the other hand, the Karol G’s success with Becky G “MAMII” continues to captivate fans of both on Youtube. However, this was an appetizer for what Anuel AA’s ex surely brings to the table. Let us remember that he dedicated much of the last few months to his tour “Bichota Tour”, which was considered the most successful of 2021.

