Karol G shows her tail in a fiery string bikini and turns on Instagram

Karol G has left her followers with their mouths open. The Colombian reggaeton singer showed off a series of photos wearing a black swimsuit on her Instagram account.

In the first two images he is seen from the front, showing off his attributes, But in the third photograph, she poses from behind, showing her rear, since she has a string thong that reveals all her rear curves.

Likewise, in the following photographs she poses facing forward again and in one of them totally straight, raising the straps of the thong and revealing her breasts below because the swimsuit does not fully cover this part of her body.

The Colombian with these sensual images has garnered almost 6 million likes and more than 65,000 comments in just 15 hours.

“I was with someone but I am now free”, was the message that accompanied the series of photographs.

That text is one of the phrases of “Provenza”, his most recent song and which has become an immediate success. This theme was released just days after his two successful appearances at the Coachella festival.

In the video clip of this theme, the Colombian is seen dancing on a beach and in the rain in the company of several women.

She shared with her followers a message about the recording of this music video: “The vibe, the magic, the love and THE PEACE with which everything flowed. Recording the video of #PROVENZA left me incredible things!! but nothing as special as having shared women from all over the world with them… We talked about life, dreams, our cultures, we sang and we had a blast while they recorded a music video for us. I dedicate this post to them. THANK YOU for making me feel so human, so special and for sharing your most beautiful vibe with me… for life,” said the Colombian.

Likewise, after the premiere of the song and her time at Coachella, the artist returned to Medellín, her hometown, to offer a concert to her followers. After completing her presentation, Karol G was walking through the crowd, surrounded by her security team, and was the victim of a woman who threw a drink in her face. days after the fact, The woman apologized for what happened and explained the situation, but in social networks they did not believe him too much.

