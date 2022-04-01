Karol G shows his “favorite side” in the car that could drive James Rodríguez crazy

The rumors about the romance between Karol G and James Rodríguez ceased to be, but this image of the singer could steal more than a sigh from the Colombian player. Do not miss any detail!

March 30, 2022 7:01 p.m.

The rumor of romance between Carol G and James Rodriguez It began after their first meeting at the player’s house, where the singer shared with her family and especially with her daughter Salomeappearing in photos very happy next to the little girl.

After said visit, the Colombian soccer player surprised the world by changing her look and painting her hair the same color as the singera reason that aroused suspicion among his followers and they even began to call him “The bichote”.

Given the different signs that supposedly linked them to something loving, another clue was when the father of Carol G supported him in a difficult health situation and the most recent test, a close source who assures in a chat that the two have been dating for a long time.

James Rodriguez with Karol G

However, although later player of the Colombian national team denied all the rumors, a photo of Karol G from his luxurious car could attract attention of the former of Daniela Ospinasince the pose is probably the most provocative of his repertoire.

In profile in the backseat, Bichota wears a translucent dress that reveals her most tempting and favorite attribute that the professional footballer will surely not lose sight of for a second.

+ Look at the profile picture that could tempt James Rodríguez:

Karol G posing in profile in the car

+ Watch the video of Karol G driving his Ferrari: