Karol G shows off her curves with a “little taste” of her new video

Photo of James James23 mins ago
Carolina Giraldo Navarro, better known in the world of music as Karol G, fell in love with her millions of followers through her social networks by showing her tremendous curves in a publication where she showed a little of her new single.

Through her official Instagram account, the Colombian reggaetonera published a part of the video for her song “Provenza”, in which she appears singing from the beach while wearing a black one-piece swimsuit, which highlighted her tremendous curves.

“Heading to 100M views and a lot of achievements. What beautiful things this song is giving me… THANK YOU WELL, I LOVE YOU!!! LET’S GO PROVENZA !!!!!!!”, wrote Karol G in this post.

The fans of the Colombian singer quickly became present in the publication, because in just a couple of hours it managed to exceed 3.6 million views and added more than a million “likes”.

