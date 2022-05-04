Karol G, the singer boasts more than her fun at sea

Karol G shows off more than her fun at sea, “Aphrodite” | Instagram

Spectacular! This is how the beautiful singer of the urban genre Karol G shows herself to her followers on social networks. The stunning ex of Anuel AA knows how to enjoy life and the sea perfectly, which is why she shared a video from a paradisiacal place.

Carol G she showed off more than her enthusiasm when enjoying a day at the beach and was recorded in a video in which she sings and dances happily; however, what really captures the attention is her spectacular anatomy.

For the occasion, the artist chose a one-piece swimsuit in white with touches of orange, which seems quite covered on the front; however, when dancing and turning it became clear that the swimsuit in question could not with her “pum pum”.

Carolina’s followers were more than amazed to see how the singer showed off her curves and charms before the camera, presumed to have really beautiful legs, a small waist and heart-stopping curves.

Karol G complemented her beach look with a very narutal makeup and her hair completely loose at the mercy of the wind, she definitely spent a great day in the company of the Sun, sand and sea.

His followers liked the short recording so much and their great joy that they took it up again to be shared on a fan page of the international music star so that the images reach more people.

Carol G She is one of the most beloved singers in her genre, a situation that is more than clear on social networks, where she is already an influencer and every time she shares content, she immediately gets thousands of reactions.

Internet users do not hesitate to show love and admiration for the Nena de Medellín, as she calls herself, and that is why they usually comment on her social networks with countless compliments and words of encouragement.

Carolina has been in the middle of the commotion since her separation from fellow singer Anuel AA, but not even the scandal has been able to contain her great talent and beauty, which continues to stand out despite everything.