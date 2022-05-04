Karol G, the singer is not well received by fans

Karol G is not well received by fans, “all the drink in the face” | Instagram

Tremendous uproar! The beautiful singer of the urban genre Karol G greatly surprised her followers by going to a neighborhood in Colombia, “Provenza”, which corresponds to the title of her most recent musical release.

Carol G she was excited to visit her fans and be able to greet them; however, apparently things got out of control, dozens of people arriving at the scene and having to be covered by her bodyguard.

Many people struggled to be close to Carolina; However, she was quite well guarded, but this was not an impediment for those present to take some pictures with her cell phone.

In one of the images that circulate on social networks, you can find a video in which you can see how the singer leaves quite tight by the tumult of people and guarded, but something happens that no one expected, a woman throws a drink that she brought in his glass completely on the face of Karol G.

In the images you can see that this situation took the interpreter of La Tusa completely by surprise, who really felt bad when she felt how they poured liquid on her face, fortunately this did not happen to adults; however, this must have been more than just annoying.

For a few weeks, Carolina’s followers have been more than happy, this after she announced the release of Provenza, a song that means something very important, since it is the first song that she releases in 2022.

Amid much laughter and rhythm, the beautiful Carol G He shared a video on social networks that marked the announcement of the release of the theme, noting that he had just remembered that he had not released new music and that is how he presented the gift to his fans.

“Provenza” immediately became a theme welcomed by Internet users and what to say about her video, in which the interpreter looks more than beautiful and stunning and already has millions of views.