Karol G, the singer sends a kiss and brightens the day

Karol G sends a kiss and brightens the day, “no exteriors outside” | Instagram

With her non-exteriors out! The beautiful Karol G moved social networks showing off her enormous beauty and more than that, sending a rich kiss to all her followers so that they have a great day.

Singer Carol G She showed off from the stage like the queen she is with relaxed white pants and non-outer pants full of glitter that were visible to all and were complemented by blue sleeves showing off her well-worked abdomen.

Anuel AA’s ex wore striking and brilliant earrings, very natural makeup and her already famous blue hair gathered in a relaxed ponytail. This beautiful woman took advantage of the attention of the cameras on stage to send a kiss to her followers.

Internet users liked this image so much that they were taken up to be shared in a Karol G fan account, in this way, thousands of other people received that long-awaited kiss.

Currently, Carolina has shone as the star she is on various stages with enormous success and is collecting more achievements with the release of her most recent musical single called “Provenza”.

“Provenza” alludes to a town in his native Colombia, where Carol G he wanted to be to feel closer to his people; However, everything got out of control, as there were dozens of people who began to meet in that place.

Observing that the large number of people compromised the safety of the famous, her security guards surrounded her and escorted her out of there, amid jostling and people who hoped to capture the singer with their cell phones.

What went viral, unfortunately, was the exact moment when a woman’s drink ended up completely on Carolina’s face, a situation for which the woman received quite negative comments on social networks.

Later, the aforementioned woman assured that she had not intended to pour her drink on the singer and that things were taken out of context, pointing out the comments of all kinds she received for this situation.