Karol G, the singer stirs up her movements, “Hasta el piso”

Karol G stirs up with her movements, “Hasta el piso” | Instagram

“Hasta el piso”, this is how the beautiful singer Karol G was seen in a great show in Guadalajara, but more than moving the capital of Guadalajara, she moved the world with her movements and spectacular figure.

The famous Carol G She showed off as only she knows how to do it from the stage with a really revealing outfit that left her fans present and not present shocked, but her dance was the special touch to accelerate all hearts.

The interpreter of La Tusa chose for the occasion a body in black with a large part of transparencies that left much of the skin of the Nena de Medellín in view of all those present.

The garment in question drew even more attention for having a really pronounced neckline at the bottom, leaving more than her hips and beautiful legs as the protagonists of each of the images.

Carol G She complemented her look with high black boots, large silver earrings, very natural makeup and her characteristic very long blue hair completely straightened.

La Nena de Medellín brought out all her style and energy on stage, moving her hips and others while she performed her hits and was accompanied by her dancers, the fans did not fit the emotion in the place.

Carolina is currently on an international tour that has been a resounding success with her “sold out” and her followers have kept a log of each of her presentations and achievements around it.

The beautiful Karol G has not missed the opportunity to be grateful for all the support and affection from her followers and has decided to be in constant communication with them through her social networks.