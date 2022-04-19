Karol G: the strongest hint that Anuel AA has sent him | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

For nearly two years, Anuel AA and Karol G They were one of the most popular couples of the urban genre. However, after separating, the self-styled God of Trap began a new relationship with Yailin The Most Viralwhich caused controversy among her followers, because the singer does not miss an opportunity to send hints to the Colombian.

MORE INFORMATION: Anuel AA shows a tattoo for Yailin La Más Viral, but it is smaller than Karol G’s

And it is that after Annual AA he found love again in the Dominican singer Yailin the most viral, the ragpicker has decided to turn the page and not talk about Karol G anymore, unlike his current partner, who on more than one occasion has called “weepy”

However, a few hours ago the interpreter of “Bebesita” has broken his apparent neutrality and would have launched a hint at the woman with the sang “Secreto”.

MORE INFORMATION: Karol G changes part of the lyrics of ‘Secreto’ after separating from Anuel AA

Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral announced their relationship in January 2022 (Photo: Instagram / Yailin La Más Viral)

ANUEL AA INDIRECTLY SEND KAROL G

It was through the Instagram stories that the interpreter of “Si tú me Busca” would have sent a hint to the Colombian, who hours before had appeared at the Coachella 2022 music festival in the United States.

“And that supposedly it’s me that I’m stuck in the past. We are no longer in the times before, I am not the one who dedicates songs after so long, “she shot.

MORE INFORMATION: Anuel AA and the change in his Instagram that provoked criticism against Yailin La Más Viral

Anuel AA would have indirectly sent Karol G (Photo: Anuel AA / Instagram)

“Let me go in a band that has me without co ** nes,” warned the 29-year-old artist.

However, Anuel would not stop there, as he announced that he was going to sentence the controversy: “Think whatever you want to think and whatever they are making you think,” he wrote, and to complete the message he put a phrase that caused more doubts still: “If people only knew.”

MORE INFORMATION: The violent reaction of Anuel AA when a DJ played a song by Karol G in a disco

For her part, Karol G has not commented on what was written by her ex-partner.