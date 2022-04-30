Karol G: the truth behind her rejection of the collaboration with Becky G in Sin Pijama | Celebs from Colombia nnda nnlt | FAME

“Without pajamas”, theme performed by Becky G Y Natti Natasha, is one of the most popular urban music anthems internationally and has caused much controversy. The song keeps a story that few know and that is that initially Carol G She was going to be the artist who would collaborate on this project, but at the last minute she changed her mind.

It was in April 2018 when “without pajamas” was released and managed to become a success in just a few weeks on various music platforms. The song of Becky G and Natti Natasha caused a lot of controversy for its lyrics, quite daring in some verses, and for its video clip.

In an interview, Karol G has confessed that she was the first person who was proposed to perform the song “Sin Pijama” in a duet with Becky G. However, she finally did not agree to the collaboration and explained her reasons.

Karol G is one of the most famous urban music singers of the moment, with millions of followers in the world (Photo: Karol G/Instagram)



WHY DID KAROL G REFUSE TO COLLABORATE WITH BECKY G IN “SIN PAJAMA”?

In an interview with the portal “La Música”, Karol G confessed that she was invited to collaborate on the song “Sin Pijama” with Becky, but she rejected it because the lyrics were too strong.

According to the words of the Colombian singer, the lyrics of “Sin Pijama” were not in accordance with her way of thinking and acting. “When I heard Sin Pijama, it was a little different than it is now”he pointed.

He even stated that he managed to record parts of the song but that at the last minute he decided to withdraw. “I recorded my part, but it happened that there are things in the song that I don’t agree with. Also, when I release a song, I like to say that I feel it, that it’s mine and it’s what I am, “she explained.

Karol G spoke explicitly about the phrases that bothered him the most and that finally led him to say no to this collaboration proposal.

“First, the choir said that, that we were going to smoke marijuana without pajamas and I said ‘no, I sing that and no one believes me.’ I told Becky: if you don’t smoke marijuana, neither do I, so why are we going to sing it in a song? Suddenly the part of the song that said we’re bitches in bed seemed a little strong to me,” she revealed.

Finally, Karol G decided not to join the project and it was Natti Natasha who replaced her, singing the most controversial part of “Sin Pijama”.

For its part, William Giraldothe father of Karol G, in an interview for the program ‘Suelta la sopa’, Karol G’s fatheralso explained why the Colombian singer did not join this collaboration at the time it was offered.

“By that date we had been making very ‘rosy’ songs, as it is known in the industry. But when ‘Sin pajamas’ came out, it became a success and we wanted to be there”he confessed.

“After the success of ‘Sin pajamas’, Karol and I had a conversation and we thought that the best thing was to change and dare, also thinking about what was happening on the street, what people like… she had to dare. ”ended.

