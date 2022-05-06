Karol G: the truth of the woman who threw a drink at the singer in Medellín | Celebs from Colombia nnda nnlt | FAME

Carol G is one of the most beloved urban artistsThat is why every time it is announced that it will offer a concert, thousands of followers fill the spaces designated for this purpose, as happened in Provenza, Medellín. Although the emotion of his followers was immense to see his favorite artist, something clouded his presence. And it is that when he was passing with his security agents, a woman threw a drink at him.

The fact was harshly questioned by the attendees and on social networks, who criticized the attitude of the attendee at said event. Even the mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero, spoke about it: “The most complex battle we have is not political or economic, it is cultural”he wrote on Twitter.

As a result of the criticism that was generated, the person who committed such an act came forward to answer everyone.

HOW DID THE WOMAN DEFEND HERSELF?

As a result of the criticism received by the woman who threw a drink at the popular “Bichota”, she did not remain silent and assured that everything is a misunderstanding. “Things are not as they appear,” she noted.

In his defense, said person pointed out that as soon as he saw the Colombian, he was so excited that he inadvertently threw the contents of his glass at her, which was nothing but water.

“Clearly, if I was in Provence it’s because I went to enjoy the company of Karol G. I got a little excited and threw the water away”Kim wrote, according to his social network profile.

Not only that, since he apologized to everyone, especially the interpreter of “Tusa”. “We all make mistakes, a thousand apologies”.

WHAT DID KAROL G SAY?

After the incident in Provence, Karol G has not spoken so far. On her social networks, she continues to be very active and upload photos and videos of her career, as well as her personal life.

With this, she would show that she is one hundred percent focused on the projects she has been undertaking.