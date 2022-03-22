Karol G: this is the local figure who will collaborate with the singer

A few hours ago, Carol G He posted a video with the text “A million comments and We came out with thisOooOOO. WHAT DO YOU SAY @cris_emejota @ryancastrro”. It’s about her dancing to the song “Una Noche en Medellín” by Chris MJ. The hit of the young urban artist exceeds 40 million views on YouTube and Spotify, and he hopes to go for more.

Is that the video of Carol G It quickly reached 12 million views, 2.5 million likes and almost half a million comments. “We are going to give it fire” Cris commented along with many little fire emojis. “Durrrrooooooo Reeeemmmmiiiixxxxx” rapper De La Ghetto also wrote to him.

Related news

To the interpreter of “200 copas” and Chris MJ Colombian musician Ryan Castro joins them, and a fourth artist is not ruled out, where everything indicates that he would be from Puerto Rico. The native of La Serena is one of the exponents that sounds the most both in Chile and in Latin America and has already collaborated with artists of the genre such as Marcianeke, Pailita, among others.

“Una noche en Medellín” made him the first Chilean to be included in Spotify’s “Top 50 Global” playlist, a set of songs most listened to internationally. Apparently, Carol G He wants to add it to the list of his successful collaborations as he already has with Nicky Minaj, Anuel AA, J Balvin, Mariah Angeliq, Becky G and Tiësto, among others.

Let us remember that very recently, Carol unleashed madness in our country after selling out general ticket sales for his next concert on May 26 at the Movistar Arena in 22 minutes as part of the “Bichota Tour Reloaded”.