Karol G: this is the local figure who will collaborate with the singer

James 29 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 41 Views

A few hours ago, Carol G He posted a video with the text “A million comments and We came out with thisOooOOO. WHAT DO YOU SAY @cris_emejota @ryancastrro”. It’s about her dancing to the song “Una Noche en Medellín” by Chris MJ. The hit of the young urban artist exceeds 40 million views on YouTube and Spotify, and he hopes to go for more.

Is that the video of Carol G It quickly reached 12 million views, 2.5 million likes and almost half a million comments. “We are going to give it fire” Cris commented along with many little fire emojis. “Durrrrooooooo Reeeemmmmiiiixxxxx” rapper De La Ghetto also wrote to him.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Gal Gadot shows how big her daughters are and the oldest is her clone

By Roxana Pena March 15, 2022 at 12:45 p.m. Gal Gadot She is not only …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved