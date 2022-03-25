Karol G: this is the SONG that Bichota chose to remember Selena Quintanilla

Colombian singer Carol G 31 years old has become one of the most recognized Latin artists of the moment. Her songs are heard in all corners of the world and she is also in the middle of an international tour that sells out locations.

Carol G yesterday she was going to launch a premiere but finally she couldn’t do it because she discovered that the song ‘Una Noche en Medellìn’ has many versions and she doesn’t want to risk being accused of plagiarism by her colleagues, as other artists have been in recent times years.

Karol G apologized to her fans on social networks where she has more than 50 million followers in all corners of the world and is now concentrating on the rest of her international tour that takes her to several countries in the region. In his last presentation in the United States he decided to pay homage to Selena Quintanilla.

Carol G She sang the verses of the song ‘Como la flor’, by the late queen of tex mex, while wearing a striking red outfit that highlighted her great body as a result of her perseverance with physical exercise, dancing and good nutrition. The video went viral and in it you can see how the public acclaims her.

In the coming months, fans will be able to see Carol G on the small screen. These days, Bichota is in the middle of filming for the series Griselda that will premiere soon on Netflix and there she shares a cast with other stars such as Sofía Vergara.