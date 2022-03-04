Karol G was compared to Julia Roberts and surprised everyone

In this 2022, Carol G will seek to be one of the most listened to in the Latin market and stay at the top of the main digital music platforms. In mid-2021 he released his third studio album called KG0516 which is full of hits. In addition, thanks to this studio album, the singer of the song “Oh Lord” was crowned with three statuettes, last week at the Lo Nuestro Awards 2022.

There, the Colombian with blue hair was the winner in the categories, Female Artist Of The Year, Urban Song Of The Year and Overall Song of the Yearwith its simple “Bichota”.

