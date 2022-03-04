Karol G was compared to Julia Roberts and surprised everyone

In this 2022, Carol G will seek to be one of the most listened to in the Latin market and stay at the top of the main digital music platforms. In mid-2021 he released his third studio album called KG0516 which is full of hits. In addition, thanks to this studio album, the singer of the song “Oh Lord” was crowned with three statuettes, last week at the Lo Nuestro Awards 2022.

There, the Colombian with blue hair was the winner in the categories, Female Artist Of The Year, Urban Song Of The Year and Overall Song of the Yearwith its simple “Bichota”.

Regarding his musical career, Carol G launched a few weeks ago a joint collaboration with Becky G call “Mommy” that so far has more than 60 million views on Youtube despite not having official video. Also, in Spotify it already has more than 51 million clicks. This makes it one of the most listened to today.

Some days ago, Carol G made an announcement in his social media which has to do with his next tour, so it clearly went viral on the networks and on the main pages of the show. In your official account Instagramthe ex of Anuel AApublished the dates of his “Bichota Tour 2022”. This tour will have, for the moment, 13 dates in different Latin American countries.

The first presentation of this tour, which was also held last year, will be on the 26th of this month in the city of Barranquilla, Colombia. While with this Tour, the singer of the song “Cob”will visit Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, Honduras, Costa Rica, Panama and, finally, El Salvador, on June 11.

However, this time the Colombian with blue hair is trending because of a publication she made on her official profiles. In his stories of Instagram the talented singer was compared to the successful actress of HollywoodJulia Roberts. The thing is Carol G shared a photo of her wearing a dress similar to the one worn by the protagonist of the film “Pretty Woman”.