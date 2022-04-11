Karol G was inspired by Anitta and raised the temperature with her dance

Colombian singer Carol G The 31-year-old is one of the most successful Latin artists of the moment, her songs are on the podium of the most listened to and she is also in the middle of an international tour in which she sells out venues in all the cities she visits.

Carol G She is one of the singers who maintains the greatest contact with her fans through social networks where she accumulates more than 51 million followers from all latitudes. For them, she shares the best photos of her, looks, poses, musical previews, family moments and trips.

But Carol G It also becomes a trend on the network because her fans have conversations about her and viralize videos with different moments of her artistic career. Now, TikTok was the scene of a milestone for Bichota in which she is seen on stage moving her hips in the style of Shakira.

This clip was captured by a fan just a few days ago in the middle of the international tour that takes her to different countries in America. “Carol G copies to Anitta…” was the title with which the material was uploaded to the little bird’s social network and immediately received millions of views and retweets.

Karol G. Source: Terra archive

Carol G These days he is enjoying the success of the song ‘Un Viaje’ that he has just released with his colleagues Alejo, Jotaerre, and Moffa. The piece quickly reached the podium due to its faithful virtual fandom that turns everything that Bichota does with her music and with her life into a trend.