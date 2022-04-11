Entertainment

Karol G was inspired by Anitta and raised the temperature with her dance

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Colombian singer Carol G The 31-year-old is one of the most successful Latin artists of the moment, her songs are on the podium of the most listened to and she is also in the middle of an international tour in which she sells out venues in all the cities she visits.

Carol G She is one of the singers who maintains the greatest contact with her fans through social networks where she accumulates more than 51 million followers from all latitudes. For them, she shares the best photos of her, looks, poses, musical previews, family moments and trips.

Source link

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Related Articles

Karol G raises and stirs up her followers like a doll

4 mins ago

Marvel: why does Samuel L. Jackson want to continue being Nick Fury in more movies? | Cinema and series

6 mins ago

The large sum given each month by Cristiano Ronaldo to Madame…

8 mins ago

Ludwika Paleta wears the ideal long ruffled dress for spring summer 2022

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button