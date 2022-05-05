Karol G was open-mouthed when they threw the entire contents of the glass in her face

Karol G was walking through the streets of the Provenza neighborhood, in Medellín, the city of her native Colombia, and escorted by her security team, when a so-called fan made her go through a literal “bitter pill”. The singer greeted the public with a smile and she never thought that she would suffer an attack among her people, but she did. Karol G was walking between shoves, waving and therefore with his mouth open, when the first shot of the content that was in the glass was thrown at his face, so it can be said that some of this could have entered his mouth , fully.

Gossip No Like shared the video that has gone viral, too, and he has explained it well on his social networks: “In the midst of a riot of fans, a woman threw a drink at the singer, for no reason. One of the men from her security team noticed the matter, and he pushed the aggressor with her arm to get her away from the singer ”.

The woman is believed to have thrown beer in his face, and the reasons are unknown. Some believe that he may be a fan of Anuel AA or whoever it is, perhaps of Yailin La Más Viral. A woman named Kim appeared on the networks who claims to have been responsible for the event, apologized and says she is not a fan of Anuel AA or her current partner. She just says that she didn’t throw liquor at La Bichota.

Rechismes shared the image of the message of the alleged woman who has taken charge of the incident. She says, in her writing, that she threw water and said she was a fan of Karol G: “She made me a little emotional and I threw water. Yes, it is disrespectful and I apologize to everyone, and especially to the singer. We all make mistakes. Apologies”. Be that as it may, and whatever she says, for many her actions make her look more like an attacker than a loyal fan or admirer.

