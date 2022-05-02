Entertainment

Karol G was photographed from the side and garnered thousands of compliments

this past friday, Carol G He was promoting his new song “Provenza” in the Provenza sector, El Poblado neighborhood. “I invite you to fall, I am going to leave you the map so that you patch up. And if I dare, I come to them and I fall for them ”, was the invitation that the Colombian made in her networks.

There, he drove his fans crazy after giving an impromptu concert in the bar area. Hundreds of people crowded the place to enjoy the songs of Carol G. At some points, people could get the iconic Bichota tattoo: a heart of thorns.

