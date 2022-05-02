Karol G was photographed from the side and garnered thousands of compliments

this past friday, Carol G He was promoting his new song “Provenza” in the Provenza sector, El Poblado neighborhood. “I invite you to fall, I am going to leave you the map so that you patch up. And if I dare, I come to them and I fall for them ”, was the invitation that the Colombian made in her networks.

There, he drove his fans crazy after giving an impromptu concert in the bar area. Hundreds of people crowded the place to enjoy the songs of Carol G. At some points, people could get the iconic Bichota tattoo: a heart of thorns.

But then something happened that no one expected: a woman threw a drink in the singer’s face. Everything was recorded on video. In social networks, fans showed their outrage at the controversial fact since Carol she was free and accompanied by them, so she could not be answered in that way.

Source: Instagram @karolg

In the last hours, the interpreter of “200 glasses” shared a new photo session in Instagram next to the epigraph “Baby, what else?”, a phrase from the chorus of his latest song “Provenza”. This video clip has already exceeded 37 million views on its official YouTube channel. In the photos, she posed with palm trees in the background.

Source: Instagram @karolg

Carol She wore a light blue mom jean and a tight white detached bodysuit. Furthermore, she paired her look with sneakers and sunglasses. In her blue hair, she made beautiful braids. The publication reached almost 3 million likes and 28,000 comments. “Mamasita, see you then,” wrote Yarishna, her personal trainer.