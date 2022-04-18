Karol G was photographed with the shortest bodysuit and garnered thousands of compliments

Carol G will perform at the 2022 Coachella festival this Sunday from 11:15 p.m. to 12:00 p.m. It will be on the main stage, before Doja Cat. This weekend is the first of two, as the event runs two weekends in a row. In addition to the interpreter of “Tusa”, Colombia will be represented by Ela Minus from Bogotá and Jessie Reyez, a Canadian of Colombian descent.

“Ok… the time has come, tomorrow I want to see them with a very Chimba look, ready to get a boyfriend, to mark their Moschino pantyhose, ready to lose their voice and WITH BLUE HAIR!!!! COACHELLA. THE BICHOTAAAAAAAAA HAS ARRIVED!!!” was the text that she chose Carol hours before the presentation.

Source: Instagram @karolg

The blue-haired artist accompanied this post with an incredible photo shoot in which she wore a short and tight animal print bodysuit. In addition, she accompanied her look with mirrored glasses and a white frame. The publication of Instagram obtained unexpected figures, leaving close to 5 million likes and 45,000 comments.

“To breakrrrr”, “Great body to break, proud of you (proud of you) my Karo You have worked very hard and you can see the results. I love you. We are ready (we are ready)” and “From that stage #BICHOTELLA” were just some of the messages of encouragement and affection for Bichota on the little camera’s social network.

In addition to Carol, the festival will have a Latin quota that will feature artists such as Nathy Peluso, Omar Apollo, Pabllo Vitar, among others. One of the main last minute changes was the presentation of The Weeknd due to the abandonment of Kanye West. The “Blinding Lights” singer took the lead role accompanied by Swedish House Mafia.

