Karol G was photographed with the shortest bodysuit and garnered thousands of compliments

Carol G will perform at the 2022 Coachella festival this Sunday from 11:15 p.m. to 12:00 p.m. It will be on the main stage, before Doja Cat. This weekend is the first of two, as the event runs two weekends in a row. In addition to the interpreter of “Tusa”, Colombia will be represented by Ela Minus from Bogotá and Jessie Reyez, a Canadian of Colombian descent.

“Ok… the time has come, tomorrow I want to see them with a very Chimba look, ready to get a boyfriend, to mark their Moschino pantyhose, ready to lose their voice and WITH BLUE HAIR!!!! COACHELLA. THE BICHOTAAAAAAAAA HAS ARRIVED!!!” was the text that she chose Carol hours before the presentation.

