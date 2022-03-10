Karol G, who is really your new partner? – People – Culture

After the reggaeton singer Carol G was involved in rumors that paired her with the Colombian ’10’, James Rodríguez, who denied the alleged relationship, the love life of ‘La bichota’ seemed not to have had any update.

However, new rumors suggest that the paisa could be having a relationship with the also singer Salomón Villadabetter known as ‘Feid’.

It all started when, in December of last year, the interpreter of ‘MAMII’ shared a video of her and ‘Feid’ on the stage of one of her concerts on her profile. In this one they are seen very close doing a very sensual dance, while the audience shouts excitedly.

After this, they collaborated on the video for the song ‘Friki’, in which his followers affirmed that they noticed a lot of chemistry. It should be noted that, so far, neither of them has made a statement in this regard.

The main proof of the supposed relationship would be Karol G’s presence at the ‘Feid’ concert, in which she wore glasses with the word ‘Ferxxo’, the name by which the artist is also known.

In addition, in the stories published by Karol on his Instagram profile, he is remarkably happy when he mentions the glasses in one of his topics.

For now, Karol G is making her debut as an actress in the new Netflix series ‘Griselda’. In the story, the interpreter of ‘Tusa’ will be ‘Carla’, a woman who is forced to transport drugs from one place to another, coerced by the character of ‘Griselda’, who is played by Sofía Vergara.

On the other hand, ‘Ferxxo’ is preparing a concert in Lima, Peru as part of its festival ‘Holidays with the Ferxxo’in which artists such as Austin Palao and Gusi will participate.

