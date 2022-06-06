Karol G wiggles little by little in a tight black bodysuit at her concert in Ecuador

Karol G is on tour in Latin America and has left great postcards on her visits to Colombia, her homeland, Chile and Argentina. Now it was the turn of Quito, in Ecuador, to enjoy the Colombian artist. On this stage, where she had her show totally sold out, ‘La bichota’ dazzled with her movement of her hips while she performed one of her songs.

To the rhythm of ‘Pineapple’ and wearing a tight black bodysuit, with boots of the same color over the knees, The Colombian singer swayed slowly along with her dancers as she paraded across the stage.

Karol G’s concerts are characterized by a great musical show, but also by the Colombian’s waste of sensuality on stage. In the first of her two sold-out concerts at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the Colombian experienced a moment that made her thousands of fans scream.

On stage they threw him a shirt of the Argentine National Team, with the number 7 of Rodrigo de Paul, and she assured him that she would wear it. After getting off the stage and returning, in front of everyone’s eyes, the Colombian put on the Argentina shirt, took it in her hands and brought it to her lips to give her a little kiss.

Likewise, she received another T-shirt from the national team with a nice message: “Karol, thank you for representing us as a woman. Your songs are poems that fill my soul”, read the Colombian of the shirt he picked up from the stage floor.

Before leaving Argentina for Ecuador, the Colombian enjoyed the sunset of the capital while having a glass of red wine. In this way, the artist also showed off her sensuality in a black lace top. In one of those images that he shared through the stories of his Instagram account, he posed with a glass of wine near his flushed lips.

